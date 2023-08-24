Chandrayaan-3: Anand Mahindra slams British anchor for remarks about India's poverty, toilets, says ‘it helps restore…’1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Mahindra Group Chairman defends India's space program, says it restores pride and self-confidence.
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday responded to a BBC anchor's question on whether India should really be spending money on a space programme the size of Chandrayaan-3. The presenter had argued that much of India's population lives in poverty, noting that over 700 million Indians don't have access to a toilet.
India made history on Wednesday by becoming the first country to make a soft landing on the moon's South Pole and only the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to land on the moon.