The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday took to microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter to share an update on Chandrayaan-3's road to landing in the south pole of Earth's satellite Moon. ISRO informed that the Lander Vikram that has been orbitting Moon since 5 August, has now established connection with Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.

“Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ‘Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM. Update: Live telecast of Landing event begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST.", the ISRO update read on X. See the post here

Earlier in the day, former director of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and in-charge of the previous lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan-2’, K Sivan on Monday said that the mission will be a "grand success".

“As far as this Chandrayaan-3 is concerned, there were many things that changed from Chandrayaan-2. There were many technologies and many many scientific things that needed to be changed. Those are changed," the former ISRO director pointed out.

He said that corrective measures have been taken after going through data generated by the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

The key scientific outcomes from Chandrayaan-2 include the first-ever global map for lunar sodium, enhancing knowledge on crater size distribution, unambiguous detection of lunar surface water ice with IIRS instrument and more.

India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to make its landing on the Moon's south pole on Wednesday, August 23, at approximately 6.04 pm. Chandrayaan-3 represents ISRO's endeavour to achieve a successful soft landing on the moon.

If successful, India will become the fourth country in the world to accomplish this feat, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China.

The world will be watching closely as India aims to make its mark in lunar exploration, demonstrating its capabilities and expertise in space missions.

