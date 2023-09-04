ISRO scientist N Valarmathi, the voice behind the Indian Space and Research Organisation's rocket countdown launches including Chandrayaan-3 which turned out to be her final one, passed away on Saturday evening due to a heart attack in Chennai, according to a report published by WION.

Dr PV Venkitakrishnan, a former director at ISRO condoled her demise on X (formerly Twitter) and said that Chadrayaan-3 was her final countdown announcement. “The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise. Feel so sad. Pranams!" Dr Venkitakrishnan wrote on X.

Many social media users paid tribute to the late ISRO scientist.

“Very, very sad to hear this. We worked closely with her for our Vikram-S launch last year, for which she was the voice for the launch countdown," a user wrote on X.

Another user said, “Jai hind ....she will be remembered as her countdown ....finally ended and gave us shivshakti point at the moon."

“I noticed her absence during the #AdityaL1 launch. I thought she might be out of the office or something. But I didn't expect this sad news. I'll really miss her. Om Shanti," the third user wrote.

India became the first country to land on the south pole of the moon in August as Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar surface. It is also the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.

Chandrayaan-3 mission has three components- The propulsion module, which transferred the lander and the rover module to 100 kilometres of lunar orbit, the Lander module, which was responsible for the soft landing of the lunar craft and the Rover module, which is for exploring components on the moon.