Chandrayaan-3: From Mahakaleshwar to Ajmer Sharif dargah, devotees pray for successful landing of Vikram lander1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon today. According to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the Moon on Wednesday at around 18:04 hrs IST.
A special ‘havan pujan’ was performed at Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday.
Priest of Khajrana Ganesh temple, Ashok Bhatt told ANI, “A havan was performed here after praying to Lord Ganesha for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3. This will increase the pride of our nation."
On Wednesday, there is a huge crowd of devotees right from the morning to till evening. It is an important day of Lord Ganesha and Chandrayaan-3 is landing on this day, he added.
A large number of devotees reached at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district and offered prayers for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.
“Thousands of devotees have come here to offer prayers in their own ways for the success of Chandrayaan-3. With the grace of Baba Bageshwar Dham, Chandrayaan-3 will successfully land on the moon," Rajiv Sharma, one of the devotees told ANI.