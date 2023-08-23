Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon today. According to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the Moon on Wednesday at around 18:04 hrs IST.

The live telecast of the landing operations will begin at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday. Live actions of the landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM IST on Aug 23, 2023. Meanwhile, surrounding the buzz many temples across India performed special pujas and havans. Scores of devotees thronged Mahakaleshwar temple situated in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district to offer prayers on the occasion of the sixth ‘Shravan Somvar’. The devotees queued up in the early morning to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva at the temple and also attended a special ‘Bhasma Aarti’ of Baba Mahakal performed here on the occasion.

A special ‘havan pujan’ was performed at Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday.

Priest of Khajrana Ganesh temple, Ashok Bhatt told ANI, “A havan was performed here after praying to Lord Ganesha for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3. This will increase the pride of our nation."

On Wednesday, there is a huge crowd of devotees right from the morning to till evening. It is an important day of Lord Ganesha and Chandrayaan-3 is landing on this day, he added.