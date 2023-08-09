'Even if everything fails, still Vikram lander will…' ISRO chief S Somanath on Chandrayaan-3 landing2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 07:56 AM IST
ISRO plans proper touchdown of ‘Vikram’ lander even if its sensors and engines fail: ISRO chief S Somanath
ISRO chairman S Somanath has said that the lander of India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, Vikram, will be able to make a soft-landing on the Moon's surface on August 23 even if if all the sensors and two of its engines do not work.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message