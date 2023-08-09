During the address, he said that the biggest challenge, according to him, is to make a horizontal ‘Vikram’ land vertically on the lunar surface. Somanath said once the lander separates from the orbiter, it will move horizontally. Through a series of manoeuvres, it will be brought to a vertical stance in order to land safely on the Moon, however, he added that this exercise is crucial. His reference came after ISRO's failed to get its lander to touchdown safely on the Moon's surface during the last mission.

