Home/ News / India/  Chandrayaan-3 near moon's surface; Lunar orbit injection set for tomorrow

Chandrayaan-3 near moon's surface; Lunar orbit injection set for tomorrow

2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 04:50 PM IST Livemint

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has completed two-thirds of its journey to the moon and is set for a soft landing on August 23.

Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, the word for 'moon craft' in Sanskrit, travels after it was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Indian spacecraft blazed its way to the far side of the moon Friday in a follow-up mission to its failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover softly on the lunar surface, the country's space agency said. A successful landing would make India the fourth country, after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China, to achieve the feat. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

ISRO announced that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, launched on July 14, has completed approximately two-thirds of the journey to the Moon.

As reported by PTI, in the past three weeks, ISRO has performed five orbital adjustments, gradually positioning the spacecraft farther away from Earth. A significant manoeuvre on August 1, known as the "slingshot move," effectively redirected the craft from its Earth's orbit towards the Moon.

After the trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft broke free from its orbit around Earth and started tracing a trajectory that would lead it towards the proximity of the moon, PTI reported.

“Tomorrow, in another crucial manoeuvre the spacecraft will be injected into Moon's orbit. The Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) is set for around 7 pm on August 5", the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said on Friday.

The manoeuvre will be performed when Chandrayaan-3 is at the closest point to the Moon (perilune), ISRO said.

According to the space agency's statement, India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, is in good health, and they plan to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to take approximately 33 days from its launch to reach the Moon's orbit. After landing on the lunar surface, it will operate for one lunar day, equivalent to about 14 Earth days, ANI reported.

The spacecraft is equipped with various electronic and mechanical subsystems to ensure a safe and gentle landing, including navigation sensors, propulsion systems, guidance, and control mechanisms, among others. Additionally, it features mechanisms for the release of a rover, two-way communication antennas, and other onboard electronics.

ANI noted that Chandrayaan-3 aims to achieve three primary objectives: a secure and soft landing on the Moon, the deployment of a rover for surface exploration, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments. The approved budget for the Chandrayaan-3 mission is Rs. 250 crores, excluding the cost of the launch vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 04:50 PM IST
