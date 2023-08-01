Chandrayaan-3 heads towards moon, exiting Earth's orbit: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 heads towards moon, exiting Earth's orbit: ISRO2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:23 AM IST
- ISRO had announced its plan to perform a soft landing of the lander on the lunar surface on August 23.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit.
“Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbits around the Earth and heads towards the Moon. A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC, ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit," the national space agency headquartered said.
“Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbits around the Earth and heads towards the Moon. A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC, ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit," the national space agency headquartered said.
"Next stop: the moon. As it arrives at the moon, the Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5, 2023," it added.
"Next stop: the moon. As it arrives at the moon, the Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5, 2023," it added.
As reported by PTI, an ISRO official said that on the following Tuesday after the trans-lunar injection (TLI), the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully departed from its orbit around the Earth and is now on a trajectory that will lead it towards the vicinity of the Moon.
As reported by PTI, an ISRO official said that on the following Tuesday after the trans-lunar injection (TLI), the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully departed from its orbit around the Earth and is now on a trajectory that will lead it towards the vicinity of the Moon.
Indeed, on Tuesday, the spacecraft initiated its voyage towards the Moon by leaving Earth's orbit following the TLI maneuver, which put it on a 'lunar transfer trajectory'.
Indeed, on Tuesday, the spacecraft initiated its voyage towards the Moon by leaving Earth's orbit following the TLI maneuver, which put it on a 'lunar transfer trajectory'.
ISRO had announced its plan to perform a soft landing of the lander on the lunar surface on August 23.
ISRO had announced its plan to perform a soft landing of the lander on the lunar surface on August 23.
Prior to this, the spacecraft's orbit was systematically raised in five stages following its launch on July 14 as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon.
Prior to this, the spacecraft's orbit was systematically raised in five stages following its launch on July 14 as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon.
Building upon the achievements of Chandrayaan-2, this mission aims to showcase a range of capabilities, including reaching the Moon's orbit, executing a soft landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and deploying a rover from the lander to conduct surface studies on the Moon.
Building upon the achievements of Chandrayaan-2, this mission aims to showcase a range of capabilities, including reaching the Moon's orbit, executing a soft landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and deploying a rover from the lander to conduct surface studies on the Moon.
Also Read: ‘NASA-ISRO collaboration is a sign of times to come,’ says EAM S Jaishankar
Also Read: ‘NASA-ISRO collaboration is a sign of times to come,’ says EAM S Jaishankar
Earlier on July 30, at the SemiconIndia Conference 2023, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar affirmed that the collaboration between India and the US is expanding to encompass new initiatives in various domains.
Earlier on July 30, at the SemiconIndia Conference 2023, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar affirmed that the collaboration between India and the US is expanding to encompass new initiatives in various domains.
As reported by ANI, EAM S Jaishankar said, "This collaboration today (between India and the US) extends to new initiatives in additional domains and can be expected to grow steadily in the times to come. We see that, for example, in space where India signing the Artemis Accords and promoting stronger NASA-ISRO collaboration is a sign of the times to come..."
As reported by ANI, EAM S Jaishankar said, "This collaboration today (between India and the US) extends to new initiatives in additional domains and can be expected to grow steadily in the times to come. We see that, for example, in space where India signing the Artemis Accords and promoting stronger NASA-ISRO collaboration is a sign of the times to come..."
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)