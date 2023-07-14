Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: The Chandrayaan-3 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 2.35 PM IST on Friday, July 14.
The mission follows Chandrayaan-2 where scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities including reaching the orbit of the moon, making a soft-landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and a rover coming out of the lander to study the surface of the moon.
Sixteen minutes after lift-off, propulsion module successfully separated from the rocket and would orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards the lunar orbit.
To witness the event live, you can watch the streaming of the launch on ISRO's official website and YouTube channel. Check all the latest updates here.
ISRO begins firing of onboard thrusters as Chandrayaan-3 mission
Scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru will fire the onboard thrusters attached to Chandrayaan-3 from Saturday onwards, taking the spacecraft further away from Earth on a crucial 41-day phase to make a soft-landing at the south pole of the Moon on August 23. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre S Unnikrishnan Nair said the launch vehicle has performed "extremely well" and initial conditions required for Chandrayaan-3 have been provided "very precisely". (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: ‘I consider rockets like a baby’ says ISRO chairman
ISRO chairman S Somanath expressed his profound affection and connection with rockets, stating that he views the launch vehicles as babies. Somanath delighted in witnessing the Phase-I launch of Chandrayaan-3 on Friday, thoroughly examining the data and being amazed at the "exquisite beauty" of the rocket. On Friday, ISRO accomplished a successful launch of its third lunar mission, embarking on a more intricate 41-day journey to reach the unexplored lunar south pole, a feat no other country has accomplished thus far.
The space agency revealed that the technically demanding soft landing on the lunar surface, which Chandrayaan-2 failed to achieve, is scheduled for August 23 at 5:47 pm.
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Ground support from space agencies of US, EU and Australia
Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission which was launched on Friday, involves collaboration with different space agencies including the European, Australian and US counterparts of ISRO.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission is the latest in ISRO's Chandrayaan ('Moon craft') series of lunar missions which will demonstrate new technologies required for interplanetary spaceflight and aims to achieve India's first soft landing on another celestial body.
The lander module is equipped with instruments to measure the surface temperature and seismic activity around the landing site, a laser retroreflector provided by NASA, and more. The rover's instruments will be used to investigate the composition of nearby lunar surface material. Surface operations will last for approximately 14 days. Communication is an essential part of every deep space mission. Ground stations on Earth keep operators safely connected to spacecraft as they venture into the unknowns and risks of space, said the European Space Agency (ESA) in a statement referring to the Chandrayaan-3 launch on its portal. (PTI)
Chandrayaan 3 to explore human habitat on Moon: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday that India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 will explore the possibilities of human habitat on the moon.
The Union Minister said Chandrayaan has placed India as the leading global player as far as space technology is concerned.
“The outcomes are going to be at multiple levels to the benefit of India. It has placed India as the leading global player regarding space technology and the space sector," Jitendra Singh said. (ANI)
Chandrayaan-3 to undergo crucial phase of its journey towards Moon
The historic Chandrayaan-3 mission launched on Friday will undergo a crucial 40-day phase as the "onboard thrusters would be fired and taken further away from Earth for an eventful landing on Moon's surface," Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre S Unnikrishnan Nair said. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Nair said that the launch vehicle has performed extremely well and the initial conditions required for the spacecraft have been provided "very precisely". (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi's reaction
"Today, more than a billion of us look to the sky, beaming with pride. Chandrayaan 3 is the fruit of decades of labour by the scientific community since the launch of India’s space programme in 1962, followed by the creation of ISRO in 1969. The success of this mission will make us only the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the surface of the moon. A truly incredible feat! Congratulations to the entire team at ISRO," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: ‘Swells all our hearts with pride’
"ISRO’s payloads carry the dreams, pride and belief of 1.4 billion Indians. Chandrayaan-3 launch swells all our hearts with pride. Congratulations to all our scientists for their untiring efforts. Memorable day for all Indians. Jai Hind!," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah wrote, "Success! #Chandrayaan3 has soared into the sky, carrying our dreams and aspirations to new heights! Congratulations to @isro and the dedicated team behind this remarkable achievement. We eagerly await the discoveries and insights that await us on the lunar surface! #ISRO"
"Another very proud moment for our country as India takes a giant leap in lunar exploration with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3! Congratulations to @isro and the brilliant minds behind this remarkable achievement. Jai Hind!" former India batter Suresh Raina tweeted.
"India continues to soar to even greater heights as we successfully launch Chandrayaan-3 My heartfelt congratulations to @isro and all the brilliant minds behind this great feat! Proud moment for every Indian," former India batter Yuvraj Singh said.
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: ‘Let us keep fingers crossed…’
Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) known for his significant contributions to India's space sector, extended his congratulations to the country's space agency on Friday for the triumphant launch of Chandrayaan-3.
"Congratulations to the ISRO team. The moral support you all gave and the enthusiasm you exhibited...Let us hope that we will have a very successful mission ahead of us," he said.
Hoping for a successful lunar mission, Narayanan said, "Let us keep our fingers crossed and wait for 43 days."
ISRO's first human spaceflight programme receives major boost with Chandrayaan-3 success
The historic launch of India's third Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 on-board LVM3-M4 rocket has given a major fillip to the country's first human spaceflight programme as the same launch vehicle with 'human rated' capability, would be used for the ambitious Gaganyaan mission. The Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation is busy working on its flagship project, Gaganyaan, which envisages the demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members to an orbit of 400kms for 3 days and bring them back safely to earth, by landing in sea waters. (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Indian origin CEOs in Silicon valley are over the moon
The accomplishment of Chandrayaan-3's prosperous launch filled the leaders of Indian-origin start-ups and major corporations in Silicon Valley with a sense of pride, as they eagerly anticipate India's future prospects. Several prominent figures from Silicon Valley companies expressed the view that the successful lunar mission symbolizes India's rise as a global leader in critical aspects of the technology industry.
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Celebrations around launch
What followed the thunderous roar of the huge rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 as it soared into the sky on Friday afternoon was not just awe and applause but some lighter moments too.
The podium at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre spaceport's Mission Control Centre, from where some of the most memorable and famous achievements of ISRO have been announced, saw those at the podium and the gathering behind and in front of it briefly burst into raptures.
Soon after Chandrayaan-3 successfully separated from the LVM3-M4 rocket, ISRO Chairman S Somanath got on the podium and said "Congratulations India." Seated behind the ISRO Chairman was Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for the Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy, along with a whole host of government representatives, visiting delegations and several other senior officials.
"Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the Moon," Somanath continued. (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: How Pakistan reacted?
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Pakistan's former Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has congratulated India and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3.
Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary wrote, "Congratulations to Indian space and Science community on the launch of #Chandrayan3 wishing you all the best."
‘New flight of New India..,’ says Uttarakhand CM Dhami on Chandrayaan-3 launch
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday congratulated the entire team of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for launching the Chandrayaan-3 and termed it as "New Flight of New India".
"New Flight of New India". Congratulations to the entire team of @isro including great scientists of the country for the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3. The country is moving towards creating a new history under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Jai Hind!" CM Dhami tweeted.
Earlier today, Chandrayaan-3 was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota as per the scheduled launch time. (ANI)
India launches rocket to land spacecraft on moon's south pole
India's space agency launched a rocket on Friday that will attempt to land a spacecraft at the lunar south pole, an unprecedented feat that would advance India's position as a major space power.
Television footage showed the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) LVM3 launch rocket blast off from the country's main spaceport in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, leaving behind a plume of smoke and fire.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission is designed to deploy a lander and rover near the moon's south pole around Aug. 23. (Reuters)
Polar regions of the moon are a very different terrain
Polar regions of the moon are very different terrain due to the environment and the difficulties it presents and therefore have remained unexplored. All the previous spacecraft to have reached the moon have landed in the equatorial region, a few degrees latitude north or south of the lunar equator.
The moon's south pole region is also being explored because there could be a possibility of presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it.
Mission Director S Mohana Kumar said the LVM3 rocket has once again proved to be the most reliable heavy lift vehicle of the ISRO. Today's mission was a 'penance' of many across ISRO, he added. (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: oft-landing on moon's south pole planned on Aug 23
With its eyes set on becoming a major space power, India on Friday successfully launched its third moon mission, this time a far more complicated 41-day voyage to reach the lunar south pole where no other nation has gone before.
If the estimated ₹600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) succeeds in landing a robotic lunar rover in the space agency's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the moon's surface after the US, China and the former Soviet Union.
Addressing a news conference shortly after the launch of the unmanned mission to a lunar region that is emerging as a potential site for future human exploration, a jubilant ISRO Chairman S Somanath said the agency has planned for the "technically challenging" soft-landing on the moon on August 23. (PTI)
J’khand Guv, CM laud ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayan-3
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for the successful launch of the third lunar mission, 'Chandrayaan-3'.
Terming it a "proudest moment" for the people of the country, the chief minister in a Twitter post said, "Many congratulations, best wishes and Johar to all for the historic successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota."
He said, "We are touching new heights every day due to the hardworking scientists of our country. ISRO has once again raised the prestige of the country."
ISRO launched its third lunar mission--Chandrayaan 3 on board the heavy lift LVM3-M4 rocket from Sriharikota on Friday. (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: BJP chief JP Nadda congratulates ISRO on successfully launching Chandrayaan-3
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda congratulated the team of ISRO for successfully launching the Chandrayaan-3 on Friday.
"Heartiest congratulations to @isro for the successful launch of the historic #Chandrayaan3 mission that will showcase India's technological capabilities to the world and expand our understanding of the lunar surface," Nadda tweeted.
"This remarkable mission is a testament to the ingenuity and perseverance of our scientists, who have been continuously giving new heights to India's space ambitions," he further tweeted.
Earlier today, Chandrayaan-3 was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota as per scheduled launch time. (ANI)
'Fruit of decades of labour by scientific community,' says Rahul Gandhi on successful launch
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hailed the launch of Chandrayaan-3 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and said its success of this mission will make us only the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the surface of the moon.
He congratulated the entire team at ISRO.
"Today, more than a billion of us look to the sky, beaming with pride. Chandrayaan 3 is the fruit of decades of labour by the scientific community since the launch of India’s space programme in 1962, followed by the creation of ISRO in 1969. The success of this mission will make us only the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the surface of the moon. A truly incredible feat! Congratulations to the entire team at ISRO," he said in a tweet. (ANI)
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: ‘A great moment..,' says Zakir Hussain on launch
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has expressed happiness over the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, calling it a great moment for every Indian.
India on Friday launched its ambitious third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, eyeing a rare feat in moon exploration so far only accomplished by the likes of the US, China and the former Soviet Union.
"It is a great moment in our life. Man has gone to the moon before... I’m glad that our scientists and their intelligence, their ability to be able to be creative in that way is not just being pawned off to the rest of the world but being utilised right here in India.
The music icon said the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 is proof of the "fast growing economic and scientific power" of South East Asia. (PTI)
'Even though we started our space journey..,' says MoS Jitendra Singh| WATCH
Greetings pour in from all over world on India's successful Chandrayaan-3 launch
Greetings and best wishes poured in as India launched Chandrayaan 3 on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) successfully from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Friday.
NASA administrator Bill Nelson took it to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations to @isro on the Chandrayaan-3 launch, wishing you safe travels to the Moon. We look forward to the scientific results to come from the mission, including NASA’s laser retroreflector array. India is demonstrating leadership on #ArtemisAccords!" (ANI)
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: NASA, ESA congratulate ISRO on successful Chandrayaan-3 launch
American and European space agencies on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of its third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.
ISRO launched Chandrayaan-3 on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket, the largest and heaviest in its class and dubbed 'Fat Boy', from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
Taking to Twitter, the European Space Agency (ESA) said, "Congratulations to ISRO for a great launch!"
In a statement, the ESA said it is extending support to Chandrayaan-3 through its European Space Tracking (ESTRACK) network of deep space stations. (PTI)
"ISRO always made country proud...," Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday hailed the spirit of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and said that they have always made the country proud with their achievements.
"ISRO is such an organisation that has always made the country proud with its achievements, creativity, and spirit. Like every Indian, I'm very proud of the Chandrayaan-3's successful launch," Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told ANI.
"I congratulate ISRO Chairman S Somanath, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, and the entire team," Chandrasekhar said.
Earlier today, Chandrayaan-3 was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota as per scheduled launch time. (ANI)
62 of 111 lunar missions in last seven decades were successful: NASA database
Of the 111 lunar missions in the last seven decades, 62 were successful, 41 failed and eight achieved partial success, according to the US space agency NASA’s database on Moon missions.
India on Friday launched its third mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-3, with an aim to soft-land on the surface of Earth's only natural satellite.
A successful landing would make India the fourth country to achieve the rare feat after the United States, China and the erstwhile USSR.
According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the technically challenging soft landing on the lunar surface, which Chandrayaan-2 could not achieve, has been planned for 5.47 pm on August 23. (PTI)
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 lander toward moon's south pole
India's space agency launched a rocket on Friday that sent a spacecraft into orbit and toward a planned landing next month on the lunar south pole, an unprecedented feat that would advance India's position as a major space power.
The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) LVM3 launch rocket blasted off from the country's main spaceport in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh on Friday afternoon, leaving behind a plume of smoke and fire.
About 16 minutes later, ISRO's mission control announced that the rocket had succeeded in putting the Chandrayaan-3 lander into an Earth orbit that will send it looping toward a moon landing next month. (Reuters)
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: LPSC Director at ISRO expresses confidence in soft landing of Chandrayaan-3
Expressing his confidence in the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, Dr V Narayanan, Director, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) at ISRO on Friday said that he is confident that they would succeed and after this would immediately go for Gaganyaan programme.
Chandrayaan-3 was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota as per scheduled launch time on Friday.
"Chandrayaan3 will reach to the moon on August 23...This is an important project for India. We are going to make soft landing for the first time. I am confident, we will succeed..." Dr V Narayanan said.
"After this, we are immediately going for Gaganyaan programme...We are also going for Aditya L1 Mission in August..," he further said. (ANI)
PM Modi calls to enhance India-France cooperation in space-based domain
Terming the launch of Chandrayaan 3, a major achievement of Indian scientists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and France have had an old and deep cooperation in the arena of Space, while highlighting that both countries have potential for further cooperation, particularly in areas such as Space-based Maritime Domain Awareness.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made these remarks while addressing a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace on Friday, the concluding day of PM Modi’s France visit.
Chandrayaan-3 was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota as per the scheduled launch time. (ANI)
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: ISRO successfully launches Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: ‘Swells all our hearts with pride..,’ says Indian cricket fraternity
The cricket fraternity congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully launching Chandrayaan-3 into orbit on Friday.
Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah were amongst those to praise ISRO's achievement.
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Soft-landing on moon's south pole planned on Aug 23
With its eyes set on becoming a major space power, India on Friday successfully launched its third moon mission, this time a far more complicated 41-day voyage to reach the lunar south pole where no other nation has gone before.
If the estimated ₹600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) succeeds in landing a robotic lunar rover in the space agency's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the moon's surface after the US, China and the former Soviet Union.
Addressing a news conference shortly after the launch of the unmanned mission to a lunar region that is emerging as a potential site for future human exploration, a jubilant ISRO Chairman S Somanath said the agency has planned for the "technically challenging" soft-landing on the moon on August 23. (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3: 'New chapter' in country's space odyssey, hails PM over successful launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the launch of the mission as a "new chapter" in the country's space odyssey which has elevated the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. Political leaders cutting across party lines also lauded ISRO's feat.
As scientists inside the Mission Control Centre (MCC) at the spaceport waited with bated breath to see Chandrayaan-3 getting separated from the rocket about 16 minutes after lift-off, thousands of spectators broke into loud cheers after the launch vehicle's lift-off. Every announcement from the MCC on successful "separation" of the respective modules was greeted with applause. (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan-3 consists of indigenous propulsion module
Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions, ISRO said. It will orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards the lunar orbit. (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Patnaik congratulates ISRO scientists on successful launch of Chandrayan-3
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday congratulated ISRO scientists on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan 3 from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Friday, eyeing a rare feat in moon exploration so far only accomplished by the US, China and the former Soviet Union
Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said: "Heartiest congratulations to @isro scientists on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3, the nation’s third mission to our celestial neighbour. The historic journey to the Moon is yet another momentous leap for the country’s space exploration and scientific advancement. #ISRO."
Odisha’s Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said that he as an Indian feel proud of the rare feet of the ISRO. (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: India's start-ups look forward to global space collaboration
As Chandrayaan-3 began its journey towards the moon on Friday, space sector start-ups are looking forward to international collaborations in space exploration as well as commercial lunar payload services which could be available on account of India signing the Artemis Accords.
Grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 (OST), the Artemis Accords are a non-binding set of principles designed to guide civil space exploration and use in the 21st century. It is an American-led effort to return humans to the moon by 2025, with the ultimate goal of expanding space exploration to Mars and beyond.
"The Artemis Accords will itself bring a lot of opportunities to contribute to NASA’s programme. There is something called commercial lunar payload services, where NASA will be giving out contracts to multiple countries to enable delivery of robotic spacecraft to the moon," Pawan Goenka, chairman, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) said. (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 receives ground support from space agencies of US, EU and Australia
Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission which was launched on Friday, involves collaboration with different space agencies including the European, Australian and US counterparts of ISRO.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission is the latest in ISRO's Chandrayaan ('Moon craft') series of lunar missions which will demonstrate new technologies required for interplanetary spaceflight and aims to achieve India's first soft landing on another celestial body.
The lander module is equipped with instruments to measure the surface temperature and seismic activity around the landing site, a laser retroreflector provided by NASA, and more. The rover's instruments will be used to investigate the composition of nearby lunar surface material. Surface operations will last for approximately 14 days. Communication is an essential part of every deep space mission. Ground stations on Earth keep operators safely connected to spacecraft as they venture into the unknowns and risks of space, said the European Space Agency (ESA) in a statement referring to the Chandrayaan-3 launch on its portal.
Without ground station support, it is impossible to get any data from a spacecraft, to know how it is doing, if it is safe or even where it is, it said. (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission
Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after the US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.
Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.
Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit-raising manoeuvres. Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon’s surface and enhance our knowledge. (ANI)
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: LVM3 lifting-off | In Pics
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: US Embassy in India extends wishes on successful launch of Chandrayaan
