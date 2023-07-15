Chandrayaan-3: ‘Let us keep our fingers crossed,’ says ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. Top 10 points2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission successfully launched using GSLV Mark 3 from Sriharikota. It aims to land on the moon's surface and gather data.
ISRO's lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully launched using the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Here are the top ten developments.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×