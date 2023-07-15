ISRO's lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully launched using the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Here are the top ten developments.

1. The spacecraft is now on its way from Earth to the moon, with an estimated journey duration of about a month. The anticipated landing date is set for August 23, ANI reported. Once it reaches the moon's surface, Chandrayaan-3 will operate for one lunar day, equivalent to approximately 14 Earth days. This timeframe allows the mission to maximize its exploration and data-gathering activities during the limited operational period on the Moon.

2. Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after the US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.

3. Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit-raising manoeuvres. Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon’s surface and enhance our knowledge.

4. Former Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientist, Nambi Narayanan, who has been instrumental in the country’s space sector innovation, said, "Let us keep our fingers crossed and wait for 43 days."

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the launch of Chandrayaan 3, a major achievement of Indian scientists, and said that India and France have had an old and deep cooperation in the arena of Space, while highlighting that both countries have potential for further cooperation, particularly in areas such as Space-based Maritime Domain Awareness.

6. PM Modi highlighted about the space agreements between India and France, and, said, “There have been new agreements between our Space agencies. This includes satellite launch services, TRISHNA satellite to monitor sea and land temperature and atmosphere."

7. If the estimated ₹600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) succeeds in landing a robotic lunar rover in the space agency's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the moon's surface after the US, China and the former Soviet Union, PTI reported.

8. Addressing a news conference shortly after the launch of the unmanned mission to a lunar region that is emerging as a potential site for future human exploration, a jubilant ISRO Chairman S Somanath said the agency has planned for the "technically challenging" soft-landing on the moon on August 23.

9. The moon's south pole region is also being explored because there could be a possibility of the presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it. Mission Director S Mohana Kumar said the LVM3 rocket has once again proved to be the most reliable heavy lift vehicle of the ISRO. Today's mission was a 'penance' of many across ISRO, he added.

10. Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions, ISRO said. It will orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards the lunar orbit.

(With inputs from agencies)