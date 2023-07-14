Chandrayaan-3 lift-off: Meet the India's rocket woman leading the lunar space mission2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 03:40 PM IST
The 'Rocket Woman of India', Ritu Karidhal, is leading India's ambitious lunar space mission, Chandrayaan 3. The mission was successfully launched from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Friday
Chandrayaan 3 launch latest updates: After the success of the Mangalyaan mission, the ‘Rocket Woman of India’, Ritu Karidhal is leading the country's ambitious lunar space mission, Chandrayaan 3, launched at 2:35 pm from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Friday.
Years ago, after the success of the Mangalyaan Mission, Ritu Karidhal is heading the lunar space mission. Chandrayaan 3 is carrying six payloads which include a lander, rover, and propulsion module. The mission is led by India's rocket woman, Ritu Karidhal Shrivastava. The ISRO space scientist was born and brought up in Lucknow. She completed her MSC from Lucknow University in Physics. Later, she studied at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru. An expert in Aerospace, Ritu Karidhal started working for India's space agency, ISRO.
For her leadership and immense contribution to the ISRO's major projects, she is fondly called the Rocket Woman of India. Ritu Karidhal began working as a scientist in the 90s, the decade when it was too difficult for women to go out and take such jobs. For her role, Ritu received several awards including Young Scientist Award, ISRO team award, ASI team award, etc.
Chandrayaan-3 successfully placed in orbit by LVM3-M4
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday, launched its third lunar mission-Chandrayaan 3 on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket at Sriharikota Space Centre.
After a few minutes, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully placed in orbit by LVM3-M4 lander. At the end of the 3:30 hour countdown, the LVM3-M4 rocket, which is the largest and heaviest in its class and dubbed as ‘Fat Boy’ lifted off majestically at a prefixed time at 2:35 pm from the second launch pad.
Thousands of spectators who gathered at the space centre to witnessed the historic moment cheeered in happiness after the rocket launch. With this mission, ISRO scientists are aiming at mastering soft-landing on the lunar surface. Notably, it is a challenging technical aspect which is planned for late August. If the mission gets sucessfull, India will become the fourth country to achieve the rare feat after the United States, China and the former Soviet Union. Its predecessor, Chandrayaan 2 mission was not able to achieve the desired soft-landing on the surface of the moon in 2019.