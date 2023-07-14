Chandrayaan 3 launch latest updates: After the success of the Mangalyaan mission, the ‘Rocket Woman of India’, Ritu Karidhal is leading the country's ambitious lunar space mission, Chandrayaan 3, launched at 2:35 pm from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Friday.

Chandrayaan-3 lift-off live updates The event has its own scientific, geopolitical, and strategic bearings. The LVM successfully ejected Chandrayaan-3 into orbit 16 minutes after its launch.

Years ago, after the success of the Mangalyaan Mission, Ritu Karidhal is heading the lunar space mission. Chandrayaan 3 is carrying six payloads which include a lander, rover, and propulsion module. The mission is led by India's rocket woman, Ritu Karidhal Shrivastava. The ISRO space scientist was born and brought up in Lucknow. She completed her MSC from Lucknow University in Physics. Later, she studied at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru. An expert in Aerospace, Ritu Karidhal started working for India's space agency, ISRO.

For her leadership and immense contribution to the ISRO's major projects, she is fondly called the Rocket Woman of India. Ritu Karidhal began working as a scientist in the 90s, the decade when it was too difficult for women to go out and take such jobs. For her role, Ritu received several awards including Young Scientist Award, ISRO team award, ASI team award, etc.

Chandrayaan-3 successfully placed in orbit by LVM3-M4

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday, launched its third lunar mission-Chandrayaan 3 on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket at Sriharikota Space Centre.

After a few minutes, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully placed in orbit by LVM3-M4 lander. At the end of the 3:30 hour countdown, the LVM3-M4 rocket, which is the largest and heaviest in its class and dubbed as ‘Fat Boy’ lifted off majestically at a prefixed time at 2:35 pm from the second launch pad.