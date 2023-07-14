Thousands of spectators who gathered at the space centre to witnessed the historic moment cheeered in happiness after the rocket launch. With this mission, ISRO scientists are aiming at mastering soft-landing on the lunar surface. Notably, it is a challenging technical aspect which is planned for late August. If the mission gets sucessfull, India will become the fourth country to achieve the rare feat after the United States, China and the former Soviet Union. Its predecessor, Chandrayaan 2 mission was not able to achieve the desired soft-landing on the surface of the moon in 2019.