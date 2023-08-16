comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ISRO's lunar mission goes on, orbit circularisation phase completed
LIVE UPDATES

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ISRO's lunar mission goes on, orbit circularisation phase completed

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST Livemint

Chandrayaan 3 LIVE Updates: India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is set for a scheduled moon landing on August 23, aiming to become the fourth nation to achieve this milestone. 

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the lunar surface around August 23 after completing a 40-day journey. (AP)Premium
Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the lunar surface around August 23 after completing a 40-day journey. (AP)

Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is embarking to achieve a successful soft landing on the Moon with the launch of Chandrayaan-3. The spacecraft is now primed for its scheduled moon landing on August 23. This endeavor places India on track to become the fourth nation globally to achieve this remarkable milestone, joining the company of the United States, Russia, and China.

The mission was launched effectively on July 14 via the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. It is poised to touch down on the moon's exterior come August 23. It represents India's third lunar expedition and its second endeavor to achieve a delicate landing on the Moon's terrain.

Check all the LIVE updates on Chandrayaan 3 mission here. 

16 Aug 2023, 09:15:47 AM IST

All you need to know about Chandrayaan-3 mission

Chandrayaan-3 Live: India's ambitious third Moon mission 'Chandrayaan-3' will safely touch down near the Moon's little-explored south pole between August 23 and 24.

Developed by ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 includes a lander module named Vikram, which means "valour" in Sanskrit, and a rover named Pragyan, the Sanskrit word for wisdom.

If the landing is successful the rover will roll off Vikram and explore the nearby lunar area, gathering images to be sent back to Earth for analysis.

The rover has a mission life of one lunar day or 14 Earth days.

16 Aug 2023, 08:59:59 AM IST

India's Chandrayaan-3 Mission different from Russia's Luna-25, says ISRO scientist

Chandrayaan-3 Live: An Indian space scientist has said that Mission Chandrayaan-3 is vastly different from Russia's Luna-25 in terms of methodology, route, and experiments.

Read more here

16 Aug 2023, 08:45:17 AM IST

Chandrayaan-3: Critical day for Indian spacecraft today. Here's what will happen

Chandrayaan-3 Live: Another crucial day for India's lunar spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 is on Wednesday. As per the ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 will get more closer to Moon after the fourth orbit reduction manoeuvre planned today. As the mission progresses, a series of manoeuvres are being conducted by ISRO to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3's orbit and position it over the lunar poles.

Read more here

16 Aug 2023, 08:30:34 AM IST

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO's lunar mission inches closer to landing; What lies ahead in upcoming week

Chandrayaan-3 Live: Having been launched via the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is now primed for its scheduled moon landing on August 23.

Read more here

16 Aug 2023, 08:15:21 AM IST

Chandrayaan-3 mission progresses: Successful circularisation manoeuvre sets stage for next phase

Chandrayaan-3 Live: India's lunar exploration endeavour, the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has achieved a milestone as it successfully completed the orbit circularisation phase, marking a crucial step towards its goals.

16 Aug 2023, 08:01:27 AM IST

Chandrayaan-3: A week away from scheduled landing on Moon's surface

Chandrayaan 3 Live: With the launch of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is embarking to achieve a successful soft landing on the Moon. India aims to become the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China.

