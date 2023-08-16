Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is embarking to achieve a successful soft landing on the Moon with the launch of Chandrayaan-3. The spacecraft is now primed for its scheduled moon landing on August 23. This endeavor places India on track to become the fourth nation globally to achieve this remarkable milestone, joining the company of the United States, Russia, and China.
The mission was launched effectively on July 14 via the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. It is poised to touch down on the moon's exterior come August 23. It represents India's third lunar expedition and its second endeavor to achieve a delicate landing on the Moon's terrain.
India's ambitious third Moon mission 'Chandrayaan-3' will safely touch down near the Moon's little-explored south pole between August 23 and 24.
Developed by ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 includes a lander module named Vikram, which means "valour" in Sanskrit, and a rover named Pragyan, the Sanskrit word for wisdom.
If the landing is successful the rover will roll off Vikram and explore the nearby lunar area, gathering images to be sent back to Earth for analysis.
The rover has a mission life of one lunar day or 14 Earth days.
Chandrayaan-3 Live: An Indian space scientist has said that Mission Chandrayaan-3 is vastly different from Russia's Luna-25 in terms of methodology, route, and experiments.
As per the ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 will get more closer to Moon after the fourth orbit reduction manoeuvre planned today. As the mission progresses, a series of manoeuvres are being conducted by ISRO to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3's orbit and position it over the lunar poles.
the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is now primed for its scheduled moon landing on August 23.
Chandrayaan-3 Live: India's lunar exploration endeavour, the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has achieved a milestone as it successfully completed the orbit circularisation phase, marking a crucial step towards its goals.
India aims to become the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China.
