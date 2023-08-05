comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ News / India/  Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Indian spacecraft to enter into Moon's orbit today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Indian spacecraft to enter into Moon's orbit today

1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 08:44 AM IST Livemint

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft covers two-thirds of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection today, says ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 mission LIVE: The spacecraft to enter lunar orbit on SaturdayPremium
Chandrayaan-3 mission LIVE: The spacecraft to enter lunar orbit on Saturday

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon since its launch on July 14, will now be entering lunar's orbit today (5 August), according to ISRO.

The Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) is set for around 7 pm today. The space agency earlier said that the health of the spacecraft is normal and a soft landing on the lunar surface would be attempted on August 23.

Check the latest updates on Chandrayaan-3 entering into Moon's orbit at Mint's LIVE blog:

05 Aug 2023, 08:44:05 AM IST

Chandrayaan-3 speedily moves toward Moon's orbit

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which completed its orbits around the earth on 1 August, is now heading towards the Moon's orbit.

The spacecraft's orbit was progressively increased five times after the Chandrayaan-3 mission to Moon was launched on July 14.

Chandrayyan 3 spacecraft's Lunar-Orbit Insertion is planned for today

05 Aug 2023, 08:00:28 AM IST

Chandrayaan-3 Mission LIVE: ISRO recorded a key move on 1 August

On 1 August, the Indian space agency, ISRO, recorded a key manoeuvre -- a slingshot move of the Chandrayyan spacecraft. On this day, ISRO said the craft was sent successfully toward the Moon from Earth's orbit. Following this trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft escaped from orbiting the Earth and began following a path toward the Moon.

Another crucial manoeuvre will be seen today (5 August) wherein Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft will be injected into Moon's orbit today as per ISRO.

05 Aug 2023, 07:55:57 AM IST

Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft moves farther and farther away from Earth

Mission Chandrayaan-3, which launched on 14 July, since then ISRO has been lifting the Indian spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from Earth. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said more than five moves were recorded of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in three weeks.

05 Aug 2023, 07:39:34 AM IST

Chandrayaan-3 Mission LIVE: Space craft to enter Moon's orbit today

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon. On 5 August, it will enter lunar orbit.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout