Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Indian spacecraft to enter into Moon's orbit today

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon since its launch on July 14, will now be entering lunar's orbit today (5 August), according to ISRO.
The Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) is set for around 7 pm today. The space agency earlier said that the health of the spacecraft is normal and a soft landing on the lunar surface would be attempted on August 23.
Check the latest updates on Chandrayaan-3 entering into Moon's orbit at Mint's LIVE blog:
Chandrayaan-3 speedily moves toward Moon's orbit
Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which completed its orbits around the earth on 1 August, is now heading towards the Moon's orbit.
The spacecraft's orbit was progressively increased five times after the Chandrayaan-3 mission to Moon was launched on July 14.
Chandrayyan 3 spacecraft's Lunar-Orbit Insertion is planned for today
Chandrayaan-3 Mission LIVE: ISRO recorded a key move on 1 August
On 1 August, the Indian space agency, ISRO, recorded a key manoeuvre -- a slingshot move of the Chandrayyan spacecraft. On this day, ISRO said the craft was sent successfully toward the Moon from Earth's orbit. Following this trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft escaped from orbiting the Earth and began following a path toward the Moon.
Another crucial manoeuvre will be seen today (5 August) wherein Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft will be injected into Moon's orbit today as per ISRO.
Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft moves farther and farther away from Earth
Mission Chandrayaan-3, which launched on 14 July, since then ISRO has been lifting the Indian spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from Earth. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said more than five moves were recorded of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in three weeks.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission LIVE: Space craft to enter Moon's orbit today
The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon. On 5 August, it will enter lunar orbit.
