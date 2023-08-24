Chandrayaan-3 makes history on YouTube, becomes world’s most viewed live-stream1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 07:03 AM IST
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission becomes the most-watched live stream globally with over 80 lakh peak concurrent viewers.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved an impressive feat on YouTube's live streaming platform. The Chandrayaan-3 Mission Soft-landing LIVE Telecast, broadcasted on August 23, 2023, captured the attention of over 80 lakh peak concurrent viewers (PCVs), making it the most-watched live stream globally, as per Sacnilk.