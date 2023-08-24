The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved an impressive feat on YouTube's live streaming platform. The Chandrayaan-3 Mission Soft-landing LIVE Telecast, broadcasted on August 23, 2023, captured the attention of over 80 lakh peak concurrent viewers (PCVs), making it the most-watched live stream globally, as per Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar mission by India, garnered an immense audience during its live telecast as space enthusiasts and curious minds alike tuned in to witness the endeavour's crucial moments.

The Chandrayaan-3 Mission took the top spot in terms of peak concurrent viewers, beating the Brazil vs Croatia football match from the FIFA World Cup 2022 that had 61 lakh PCVs and the the Brazil vs South Korea football match from the same tournament with 52 lakh PCVs. ISRO also beat Cariocão 2023 Serie A semi-final between Vasco da Gama and Flamengo with 47 lakh PCVs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Catch all the LIVE Updates on Chandrayaan- 3 here The top names in the list include Crew Demo-2 by SpaceX (40 lakh), the K-pop sensation BTS's 'Butter' Official MV (37 lakh) and Johnny Depp v Amber Heard Defamation Trial (35 lakh).

Following the triumphant achievement of Chandrayaan-3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulatory message to ISRO Chairman S Somanath. During a telephonic conversation, PM Modi - currently in Johannesburg, South Africa for the BRICS Summit - personally dialed Somanath and conveyed his commendations. In a warm exchange, he also revealed his intention to visit ISRO's headquarters in Bengaluru to felicitate the entire team in person.

In a lighthearted note, the Prime Minister remarked, "Somnath Ji, your name is Somnath, which is associated with the moon, and therefore your family members will also be very happy today. Many many congratulations to you and your entire team from my side." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 mission: Watch final moments before successful moon landing Succeeding the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019, which experienced a setback with the crash of the Vikram lander on the lunar terrain, the Chandrayaan-3 mission emerges as a remarkable sequel.

This achievement has elevated India to a distinguished position as the fourth nation – subsequent to the United States, China, and Russia – to achieve a successful moon landing. However, India's triumph is uniquely etched in history as it secures the pioneering distinction of being the initial nation to touch down on the southern hemisphere of Earth's solitary natural satellite.

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}