In a historic achievement for India's space endeavours, the Chandrayaan-3 lunar rover successfully disembarked from its spacecraft early on August 24. This significant move marks the commencement of its mission to explore the enigmatic lunar surface, located at the moon's south pole. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) delivered the news via the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, India started celebrating on August 23 itself, when Chandrayaan-3 accomplished a precise landing on the uncharted southern extremity of the moon. This achievement followed Russia's Luna-25 recent failure, catapulting India into the spotlight as the pioneering nation to accomplish this remarkable feat.

Social media users shared posters, images and memes to celebrate the occasion.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Chandrayaan-3's upcoming lunar rover will leave its mark by etching our national emblem, the Lion Capital of Ashoka from Sarnath, along with ISRO on the lunar surface. A historic moment that symbolizes India's lunar legacy and presence."