Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing: India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar rover successfully landed on the moon's south pole, marking a historic achievement for the country's space program.

In a historic achievement for India's space endeavours, the Chandrayaan-3 lunar rover successfully disembarked from its spacecraft early on August 24. This significant move marks the commencement of its mission to explore the enigmatic lunar surface, located at the moon's south pole. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) delivered the news via the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, India started celebrating on August 23 itself, when Chandrayaan-3 accomplished a precise landing on the uncharted southern extremity of the moon. This achievement followed Russia's Luna-25 recent failure, catapulting India into the spotlight as the pioneering nation to accomplish this remarkable feat.

Social media users shared posters, images and memes to celebrate the occasion.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Chandrayaan-3's upcoming lunar rover will leave its mark by etching our national emblem, the Lion Capital of Ashoka from Sarnath, along with ISRO on the lunar surface. A historic moment that symbolizes India's lunar legacy and presence."

Travel aggregator Ixigo shared an elaborate video comparing ‘Moon travel’ with regular train travel while congratulating India on the ‘stellar success’.

According to the ISRO, the Ch-3 Rover executed a seamless transition from the Lander, symbolising India's tangible presence on the moon's surface. With an estimated budget of around ₹615 crore, this endeavour marked India's second endeavour to touch down on the moon. The prior attempt, Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, had achieved an orbiter deployment, albeit with an unfortunate crash landing of its lander.

Derived from Hindi and Sanskrit, the term 'Chandrayaan' translates to "moon vehicle". The choice of the lunar south pole as the mission's destination stems from its speculated water ice reserves.

These resources are anticipated to be crucial for sustaining future space missions by offering essential elements like fuel, oxygen, and drinking water. However, the rough and uneven terrain of the moon's south pole adds complexity to the landing process.

The historic event captivated millions across the nation, with a staggering 80 lakh viewers tuning in to witness the landing on YouTube's live stream.