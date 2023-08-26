Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex on Saturday. According to news agency ANI, PM Modi has arrived at HAL airport in Bengaluru after concluding his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece this week.

After reaching at the airport, PM Modi wrote on the X platform, “Landed in Bengaluru. Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional ISRO scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3! Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation's achievements in the space sector".

Read: CHANDRAYAAN-3 MOON LANDING LIVE UPDATES

After reaching the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), PM will be briefed about the findings and progress in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The Prime Minister watched the live telecast from Johannesburg of the historic touchdown of lander Vikram on the Moon on Wednesday, while he was attending the 15th BRICS Summit.

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced that the Congress government in the state will also felicitate the chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and 500 other scientists in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka CM said that the state government will honour the ISRO scientists by organizing a special program at the Banquet hall, Vidhana Soudha.

The date of the facilitation program would be fixed after September 2, CM Siddaramaiah added.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has claimed that Siddaramaiah was ‘barred’ from receiving Prime Minister Modi at the HAL airport. He wrote, "The Prime Minister is scheduled to directly land in Bengaluru tomorrow at 6 am after his latest foreign jaunt to congratulate ISRO. He is apparently so irritated with the CM and Deputy CM of Karnataka for felicitating the scientists of ISRO before him, that he has purportedly barred the CM from receiving him at the airport, going against protocol".

Also read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ‘barred’ by PM Modi from receiving him at airport: Congress

India took a giant leap on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

India became the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.