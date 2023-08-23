Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: Story of ISRO spacecraft's Tamil connect and scientific payload2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: India's third lunar mission, led by scientists from Tamil Nadu, includes a scientific payload called SHAPE. The payload aims to study Earth's spectro-polarimetric signatures from the lunar orbit.
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: India's third lunar space mission is the result of immense hardwork of ISRO scientists. Ahead of the planned landing of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, know about the Tamil connect of ISRO spacecraft. Another thing which makes Chandrayaan-3 special is the presence of the scientific payload onboard the propulsion module.