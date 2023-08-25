Two days after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully landed the Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot visited the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru and felicitated ISRO Chairman S Somanath and his team for the great achievement.

"The Governor lauded Somanath and his dedicated team for their relentless pursuit of advancing space exploration and research. Their unwavering commitment has not only brought pride to the nation but also showcases India's prowess on the global space stage," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot affirmed that the efforts of ISRO will inspire future generations and elevate the standing of India in the space sector. On Friday, ISRO released the latest updates from the Chandrayaan-3 mission and said everything is as per the schedule of the mission. “All planned Rover movements have been verified. The Rover has successfully traversed a distance of about 8 meters. Rover payloads LIBS and APXS are turned ON. All payloads on the propulsion module, lander module, and rover are performing nominally," the space agency said in its latest tweet.

Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said that at ₹600 crore, the cost of the Chandrayaan-3 project was lower than the budget of some Hollywood films. While describing the lunar mission and how it is different from the lunar missions of other countries, the minister said that Chandrayaan-3 will check the availability of hydrogen and oxygen on the surface of the moon.

"The cost of Chandrayaan-3 is merely ₹600 crore, whereas a Hollywood film on space and moon costs more than ₹600 crore. I don't see movies often nowadays but I was told by someone that one or two big actors now charge ₹100 crore per film (in Bollywood), much above the ₹5-6 lakh a star like Dilip Kumar charged for Devdas," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)