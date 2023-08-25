Chandrayaan-3 news: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot felicitate ISRO team, says ‘will inspire future generations’1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 09:07 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 landing: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot affirmed that the efforts of ISRO will inspire future generations and elevate the standing of India in the space sector
Two days after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully landed the Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot visited the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru and felicitated ISRO Chairman S Somanath and his team for the great achievement.
Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said that at ₹600 crore, the cost of the Chandrayaan-3 project was lower than the budget of some Hollywood films. While describing the lunar mission and how it is different from the lunar missions of other countries, the minister said that Chandrayaan-3 will check the availability of hydrogen and oxygen on the surface of the moon.
"The cost of Chandrayaan-3 is merely ₹600 crore, whereas a Hollywood film on space and moon costs more than ₹600 crore. I don't see movies often nowadays but I was told by someone that one or two big actors now charge ₹100 crore per film (in Bollywood), much above the ₹5-6 lakh a star like Dilip Kumar charged for Devdas," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)