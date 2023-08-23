As the twenty-four hour countdown for Chandrayaan-3 landing on moon begins, Indians are praying hard for safe landing of Chandrayaan Lander Module. To witness India's historic mission, PM Modi will join the landing programme virtually from South Africa on Wednesday. Currently, PM Modi is on a three-day official visit to attend the 15th BRICS summit.

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates

Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM)- lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, is scheduled to make a touch down near the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday. The successfull landing of Chandrayaan-3 will mark its entry into the elite club of nations who have achieved landing on moon. The list includes China, the US, and erstwhile Soviet Union.

Ahead of the landing, the Indian Space Research Organisation gave a status update of the spacecraft. It said that all the systems of Chandrayaan-3 are working “perfectly".