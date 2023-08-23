Chandrayaan-3 landing: PM Modi to witness the historic moment from South Africa1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 07:13 AM IST
As India prays and waits for the safe landing of India's mission to moon, Chandrayaan-3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the landing event virtually from the ongoing BRICS summit in South Africa
As the twenty-four hour countdown for Chandrayaan-3 landing on moon begins, Indians are praying hard for safe landing of Chandrayaan Lander Module. To witness India's historic mission, PM Modi will join the landing programme virtually from South Africa on Wednesday. Currently, PM Modi is on a three-day official visit to attend the 15th BRICS summit.