Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft gets closer to Moon surface with another successful orbit reduction
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft moves closer to the Moon's surface after successful orbit reduction maneuver.
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft moved closer to the Moon's surface on Wednesday, successfully navigating another another orbit reduction. The Indian spacecraft had first entered the lunar orbit on August 5 and will drop to the 100 km orbit by next week.
ISRO lifted Chandrayaan-3 into orbits farther and farther away from the Earth in the weeks following its July 14 launch. A key maneuver on August 1 launched the spacecraft successfully into the moon's orbit.
Following its landing on the moon, the lander and the rover currently housed within Chandrayaan-3 will carry out experiments on the lunar surface. The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to demonstrate safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, to demonstrate rover roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The entire design of the lander ‘Vikram’ has been made in a manner that makes sure that it would be able to handle failures. However, ISRO plans to have a proper touchdown even if its sensors and engines fail completely.
