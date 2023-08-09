ISRO will lead the vessel through two more orbit maneuvers on August 14 and 15 to bring Chandrayaan-3 significantly closer to the moon's surface. Following this the landing module - comprising the lander and rover - will break away from the propulsion module. The lander is expected to undergo a "deboost" (the process of slowing down) and make a soft landing on the south polar region of the Moon on August 23.