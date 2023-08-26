Chandrayaan-3: India to celebrate August 23 as ‘National Space Day, says PM Modi1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 08:44 AM IST
India's lunar space mission with the succesfful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon on 23 August. To mark the historic success of India, the day will be celebrated as ‘National Space Day’, announced PM Modi on Saturday
To mark Chandrayaan-3 success, India will celebrate August 23 as ‘National Space Day’, said PM Modi on Saturday. While addressing team of ISRO scientists in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave ISRO scienitsts the credit of awakening an entire generation and leaving a deep imprint on young minds.