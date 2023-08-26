Chandrayaan-3: India to celebrate August 23 as ‘National Space Day, says PM Modi

India's lunar space mission with the succesfful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon on 23 August. To mark the historic success of India, the day will be celebrated as ‘National Space Day’, announced PM Modi on Saturday

To mark Chandrayaan-3 success, India will celebrate August 23 as 'National Space Day', said PM Modi on Saturday. While addressing team of ISRO scientists in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave ISRO scienitsts the credit of awakening an entire generation and leaving a deep imprint on young minds.

Applauding the scientists behind India's successful mission to moon, PM Modi said, "You took 'Make in India' to the moon: PM Modi in address to ISRO scientists in Bengaluru."

Tiranga point on Moon To commemorate the success of Chandrayaan-3 lander, PM Modi announced that the spot of landing of Vikram lander will be known as ‘Shivshakti’. The Prime Minister announced the name of the spot while addressing scientists at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.

Moreover, he announced the name of the crash landing site of Chandrayaan-2 as 'Tiranga point'. He said that Chandrayaan-2 left its footprint on the lunar surface in 2019. He also gave credit to the women scientists of ISRO in the success of India's mission to moon.

To congratulate ISRO team for the successful touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 lander on August 23, PM Modi visited to Bengaluru, immediately after returning from his two-nation visit to Greece and South Africa. He was accorded a warm reception as he arrived at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday morning.

Afterwards, he also met the team of scientists with the Indian Space Research Organisation, who were involved in the mission. PM Modi joined the ISRO team in witnessing the historic landing of Vikram lander on Moon virtually from South Africa. At that time he was attending the 15th BRICS Summit.

The Prime Minister was received personally by ISRO Chairman S Somanath. The two greeeted each other with a warm hug, which was more of a celebration of the successful culmination of the daunting lunar landing mission. He also posed for a group photo with the team of scientists behind the project. Later, PM Modi received the briefing of ISRO's 40-day journey to the lunar South Pole by S Somanath.