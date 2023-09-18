“Success of Moon Mission --- Chandrayaan-3 has hoisted our Tiranga, Shiv Shakti Point has become a new centre of inspiration, Tiranga Point is filling us with pride," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said before the commencement of the Special Session of Parliament.

Parliament special session LIVE updates "Across the world, when such an achievement is made, it is viewed by linking it to modernity, science and technology. When this capability comes before the world, several opportunities and possibilities knock at the doors of India," he added.

In a historic achievement, India made history in August by becoming the first nation to successfully land on the Moon's southern pole with the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This remarkable feat places India in an elite group alongside the United States, China and Russia as one of the few countries to accomplish a lunar landing.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), “Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment. On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away."

PM Modi will speak in Lok Sabha at 11 AM on September 18, the first day of the Special Session of the Parliament. The five-day special session will go on for five days and end on September 22.

Special Parliament session

Around eight bills are listed for consideration during the special session of the Parliament. The session will also discuss Parliament's 75-year journey. The House proceedings will be done at the new Parliament building from tomorrow.

Sanjay Singh has claimed that all Members of Parliament received notices regarding the imminent photography of their sessions. Consequently, there arises a likelihood that this might constitute the final Parliamentary session before the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP MP added.

Singh further contends that the government has remained tight-lipped about the agenda for this special session, heightening the anticipation of an impending election date announcement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author