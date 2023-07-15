Chandrayaan-3 to herald India’s quantum leap in the global arena: Jitendra Singh

Chandrayaan-3 to herald India’s quantum leap in the global arena: Jitendra Singh3 min read 15 Jul 2023, 01:11 AM IST
Highlighting the upcoming milestone, the minister acknowledged the 15-year successful partnership between DBT, Government of India, and Wellcome Trust.
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that after the remarkable success of India’s Covid vaccine, the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission will mark a quantum leap for India on the global stage.
