The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education has requested clarification from a Kannada lecturer at a pre-university college in Malleswaram regarding a social media post that purportedly mocks the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

As reported by the Indian Express, Hulikunte Murthy, a Dalit activist and lecturer, reportedly posted a tweet in Kannada expressing his belief that the Chandrayaan-3 mission would be unsuccessful. He allegedly used the phrase "Tirupati nama" to suggest that the moon mission would fail once again.

IE reported that the deputy director of PU (Bengaluru North) said, “Murthy’s social media post on Chandrayaan-3 came to my notice on Monday. We have sought an explanation from the lecturer as to why he posted such a message. He will submit his reply on Wednesday. Based on it, we will take appropriate action."

Prior to the launch of Chandrayaan-3, a group of ISRO scientists visited the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers.

Former education minister and BJP leader S Suresh Kumar has sent a letter to the newly appointed School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, requesting clarification regarding the conduct of the lecturer.

In his letter to Bangarappa, Kumar said, “While the whole country was celebrating the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, this lecturer posted this statement on the same day on his social media account. How can such a person motivate our students? I would like to seek clarification from Hulikunte Murthy and to warn this lecturer to be careful and not repeat this kind of irresponsible behaviour again."

Following the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which aimed to achieve a soft landing on the moon's surface, the Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on last Friday. If successful, this mission will make India the fourth country to accomplish a soft landing on the lunar surface, joining the ranks of the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.

The Union Minister said Chandrayaan has placed India as the leading global player as far as space technology is concerned, PTI reported. “The outcomes are going to be at multiple levels to the benefit of India. It has placed India as the leading global player regarding space technology and the space sector," Jitendra Singh said.