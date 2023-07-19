‘Chandrayaan-3 will fail..,’ Govt seeks explanation as Kannada lecturer mocks lunar mission2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST
The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education is seeking clarification from a lecturer for allegedly mocking the Chandrayaan-3 mission on social media. The lecturer will submit a reply and appropriate action will be taken based on it.
The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education has requested clarification from a Kannada lecturer at a pre-university college in Malleswaram regarding a social media post that purportedly mocks the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
