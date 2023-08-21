Chandrayaan-3 will not go Russia's Luna-25 way: Experts reveal how ISRO is ready for any eventuality1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 03:26 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 incorporates salvage mode which will ensure a successful event in case of unforeseen circumstances
Chandrayaan-3 is just a couple of days away from the soft landing on the far side of the moon and the recent crash of Russia's Luna-25 might have raised some eyebrows, but Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has learned the right lessons from Chandrayaan-2 and has prepared for any eventuality. As per aerospace scientist Radhakant Padhi, the Chandrayaan-3 incorporates “salvage mode" which will ensure a successful event in case of unforeseen circumstances.