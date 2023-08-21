Chandrayaan-3 is just a couple of days away from the soft landing on the far side of the moon and the recent crash of Russia's Luna-25 might have raised some eyebrows, but Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has learned the right lessons from Chandrayaan-2 and has prepared for any eventuality. As per aerospace scientist Radhakant Padhi, the Chandrayaan-3 incorporates “salvage mode" which will ensure a successful event in case of unforeseen circumstances.

While talking about the issues with Chandrayaan-2, Radhakant Padhi said that due to an algorithm failure, the Vikram lander failed to control its descent speed leading to the crash. The scientist asserted that all such problems are avoided in Chandrayaan-3 with enhancements in Lander's structural designs which will ensure a stable landing.

Former ISRO Chief K Sivan who led the Chandrayaan-2 mission had similar inputs to share and said "Last time after the landing process, we had gone through the data...Based on that, corrective measures have been taken. Not only that, we did something more than what we corrected. Wherever the margins are less, we enhanced those margins...Based on the lessons we learned from Chandrayaan 2, the system is going with more ruggedness..."

‘Overconfidence’ during Chandrayaan-2

Radhakant Padhi also added that during the Chandrayaan-2 mission, the scientists at ISRO were "overconfident" in their approach and this time for Chandrayaan-3 the design philosophy has been resilience and adaptability. He added that the robust design of Chandrayaan-3 highlights the capacity to withstand challenges.

However, some experts have pointed out that nothing should be taken lightly during a mission as complex as Chandryaan-3. "I think Chandrayaan 3 will make a good landing on August 23. The crashing of Russia's Luna-25 is an unfortunate event. After about 47 years Russia had taken off Luna-25. This shows that you should never take anything for granted in space exploration...Chandrayaan-3 is just 25 km away from the moon's nearest elliptical orbit," Space strategist P K Ghosh told news agency ANI.