Chandrayaan-3's Propulsion Module shifts orbit from Moon to Earth, says ISRO. All you need to know
ISRO confirmed that the Chandrayaan'3 Propulsion Module fulfilled its main goal, and has now been leveraged to gather additional data for upcoming lunar missions and showcase operational strategies for future sample return missions.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has executed a unique operation, relocating the Propulsion Module (PM) of Chandrayaan-3 from a lunar orbit to an orbit around Earth, for an extended run after it completed its original mission objectives.
