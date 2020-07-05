Chandrodaya Temple reopens after more than 3 months

Chandrodaya Temple in West Bengal's Mayapur which is the world headquarters of ISKCON has reopened for devotees more than 3 months.

The gates of the temple were closed on 23 March in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, shortly before a nationwide lockdown of 21 days was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The temple will be open for 10 hours every day from 9am to 7pm.

"We are expecting 200 visitors today. We expect the numbers to go up next week onwards," Mayapur spokesman Subrata Das said.

All the visitors were entering from the main gate and 'Gammon gate' and not allowed without masks.

The temple premises, restaurants, toilets were being sanitised at frequent interval every day.

