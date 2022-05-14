This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With Telangana going into polls next year, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah attacked TRS government for alleged corruption and unkept promises.
During a public meeting, which marked the culmination of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's second phase of 'padayatra', Shah urged citizens to defeat the ruling TRS and make the saffron party successful in the 2023 election.
"Do we need to change the Nizam of Telangana or not," he asked the gathering, in an obvious reference to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Accusing the TRS government of failing to fulfil the major planks of separate Telangana agitation of "water, funds and jobs", Shah said BJP, if elected to power, would implement them.
He also said his party would end minority reservations in the state and increase the quota for STs, SCs and backward classes.
The senior BJP leader, whose party won two Assembly by-polls besides putting up an impressive show in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election in the last two years, expressed confidence of BJP coming to power in the state in the hustings next year and urged the voters to elect the saffron party to usher in a secure and prosperous Telangana.
Referring to TRS poll symbol of car, Shah charged that its steering is in the hands of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. On the alleged high-handedness against BJP activists, he claimed attempts were on to make Telangana like West Bengal, an apparent reference to the deaths of party workers in the eastern state, for which the BJP blames the ruling TMC there.
