Change of plans? Soon, you may get full refund if you cancel or reschedule your air ticket within 48 hours of booking

In a major relief for Indian passengers, travellers may soon be allowed to cancel or reschedule their tickets without getting charged if they do it within the first 48 hours of booking.

India's aviation watchdog DGCA has come up with a proposal that would benefit air passengers with significant changes in the ticket refund norms.

Besides, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has come up with several other proposals that would come as a relief for air passengers, according to a report by PTI.

Air travel made easier: What has the DGCA proposed? According to the proposition by the aviation watchdog, airlines should provide a 'Look-in option' for a period of 48 after an individual has booked the plane ticket and offer a full refund if the ticket is cancelled within that time.

“During this period, passengers can cancel or amend the ticket without any additional charges, except for the normal prevailing fare for the revised flight for which the ticket is sought to be amended,” the DGCA said.

The suggestion was made in the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) pertaining to the refund of air tickets.

Also Read | Don't blame duopoly for the poor service and high fares by Indian airlines

The draft CAR further says that an “airline shall not levy any additional charge for correction in name of the same person when the error is pointed out by the passenger within 24 hours of making the booking, when ticket is booked directly through airline website.”

The proposed changes come on the backdrop of growing number of complaints and issues related to air ticket refunds.

Additionally, the DGCA mooted that if a passenger books a plane ticket through a third party like a travel agent or online portal, the “onus of refund shall lie with the airlines as agents are their appointed representatives”.

The regulator further said that airlines must ensure that the refund process is completed within 21 working days.

Another proposal by the DGCA is that airlines shall refund the tickets or provide a credit option in case of a ticket cancellation by the passenger arising due to a medical emergency.

What are the exceptions? The DGCA noted that the proposed air ticket refund rules will be not applicable to everyone.

It said that the facility will not be available for a flight whose departure is less than five days in case of a domestic journey and 15 days if it is an international one, from the booking date when the ticket is booked directly through airline website.

Also Read | Air India offers full refund on cancellations, rescheduling AI 159 flight

“Beyond 48 hours of initial booking time, this option is not available and the passenger has to pay the relevant cancellation fees for amendment,” as per the draft CAR.