MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India kept its key interest rate unchanged, as widely expected, retaining its focus on bringing inflation down even as global market volatility left other major central banks poised to ease policy.

The monetary policy committee kept the key lending rate, or repo rate, unchanged at 6.50%, but cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) that banks are required to hold, effectively easing monetary conditions as economic growth slows.

The standing deposit facility rate and the marginal standing facility rate also remained unchanged.

For a timeline of changes to the standing deposit facility rate, click here.

Here is a timeline of changes to India's repo rate since June 2000.

*RATE (%) EFFECTIVE DATE

6.50 06-12-2024

6.50 09-10-2024

6.50 08-08-2024

6.50 07-06-2024

6.50 05-04-2024

6.50 08-02-2024

6.50 08-12-2023

6.50 06-10-2023

6.50 08-06-2023

6.50 06-04-2023

6.50 08-02-2023

6.25 07-12-2022

5.90 30-09-2022

5.4005-08-2022

4.90 08-06-2022

4.40 04-05-2022

4.00 22-05-2020

4.40 27-03-2020

5.15 06-02-2020

5.15 05-12-2019

5.15 04-10-2019

5.40 07-08-2019

5.75 06-06-2019

6.00 04-04-2019

6.25 07-02-2019

6.50 01-08-2018

6.25 06-06-2018

6.00 02-08-2017

6.25 04-10-2016

6.50 05-04-2016

6.75 29-09-2015

7.25 02-06-2015

7.50 04-03-2015

7.75 15-01-2015

8.00 28-01-2014

7.75 29-10-2013

7.50 20-09-2013

7.25 03-05-2013

7.50 19-03-2013

7.75 29-01-2013

8.00 17-04-2012

8.50 25-10-2011

8.25 16-09-2011

8.00 26-07-2011

7.50 16-06-2011

7.25 03-05-2011

6.75 17-03-2011

6.50 25-01-2011

6.25 02-11-2010

6.00 16-09-2010

5.75 27-07-2010

5.50 02-07-2010

5.25 20-04-2010

5.00 19-03-2010

4.75 21-04-2009

5.00 04-03-2009

5.50 02-01-2009

6.50 08-12-2008

7.50 03-11-2008

8.00 20-10-2008

9.00 29-07-2008

8.50 24-06-2008

8.00 11-06-2008

7.75 30-03-2007

7.50 31-01-2007

7.25 30-10-2006

7.00 25-07-2006

6.75 08-06-2006

6.50 24-01-2006

6.25 26-10-2005

6.00 31-03-2004

7.00 19-03-2003

7.10 07-03-2003

7.50 12-11-2002

8.00 28-03-2002

8.50 07-06-2001

8.75 30-04-2001

9.00 09-03-2001

10.00 06-11-2000

10.25 13-10-2000

13.50 06-09-2000

15.00 30-08-2000

16.00 09-08-2000

10.00 21-07-2000

9.00 13-07-2000

12.25 28-06-2000

12.60 27-06-2000

13.05 23-06-2000

13.00 22-06-2000

13.50 21-06-2000

14.00 20-06-2000

13.50 19-06-2000

10.85 14-06-2000

9.55 13-06-2000

9.25 12-06-2000

9.05 09-06-2000

9.00 07-06-2000

9.05 05-06-2000

* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the reverse repo rate. For further details, please see the central bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in)

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Savio D'Souza)