Changes to speed up CCI decision making3 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 12:13 AM IST
Curtailing litigation is one of the goals of the bill, which seeks to incorporate the spirit of ease of doing business
NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is set to be more agile in deciding cases of anti-competitive behaviour by businesses, with the government planning to give more leeway to the watchdog in the efficient distribution of work as part of proposed amendments to the two-decade-old law.