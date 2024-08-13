Chaos at Delhi airport’s Terminal 3? Travellers share video, pics of crowd; airport says ’security has been stepped...’

Stepped-up security checks ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the national capital have resulted in widespread disarray at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport, leading to serpentine queues and rampant confusion for passengers.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), several passengers shared videos and pictures of the crowd and the pathetic situation at Delhi airport while complaining that the airlines did not make any messages or announcements regarding the situation at the T3 terminal.

Sharing a video of the T3 terminal, Kartik Jindal (@CAKartikJindal) highlighted the lack of resources as the reason behind the chaos. Jindal—a CA student—said the number of passengers has been increasing day by day, but the resources are the same as before. People have to wait for 2-3 hours for security checks.

Also Read | Indian hockey team receives heroic welcome at Delhi Airport | Watch

Taking to X, Jindal posted, “This is not railway station nor bus stand nor any public park, This is our world famous IGI Airport Terminal 3 New Delhi, 2-3 hours waiting time for security, Passengers is been increasing day by day but resources is same as before.”

This is not railway station nor bus stand nor any public park, This is our world famous IGI Airport Terminal 3 New Delhi , 2-3 hours waiting time for security, Passengers is been increasing day by day but resources is same as before @DGCAIndia @HardeepSPuri #newindia #newbharat pic.twitter.com/FNVJSQytSP — Kartik Jindal (@CAKartikJindal) August 13, 2024

Another user, Aashir (@theawkwardstoic), was unsatisfied with the crowd management at the airport and complained that there was no support from the airport staff. Sharing pictures of the overcrowded T3 Terminal, Aashir said,” Horrible scenes at the T3 airport. Huge long queues, no support from the airport staff, poor crowd management. It is 3pm, definitely not peak rush hours.”

Horrible scenes at the T3 airport. Huge long queues, no support from the airport staff, poor crowd management. It is 3pm, definitely not peak rush hours. @DelhiAirport @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/sc4FxjcQqv — Aashir (@theawkwardstoic) August 13, 2024 \

Sharing a video of the pathetic situation at Delhi airport, NK Singh (@navsnova), another X user, said security clearance was taking too much time, which has overcrowded the airport terminals both outside and inside. He said that the Digi Yatra Office was also not working properly, and people had to wait hours to get clearance.

“Very pathetic situation these days at @DelhiAirport @CISFHQ takes too much time to clear security process due to that it becomes too much rush outside and inside @DigiYatraOffice also does not work properly, people are waiting hours to get clerared @RamMNK pathatic👎👎

Very pathetic situation these days at @DelhiAirport @CISFHQ takes too much time to clear security process due to that it becomes too much rush outside and inside @DigiYatraOffice also does not work properly, people are waiting hours to get clerared @RamMNK pathatic👎👎 pic.twitter.com/hNwB0UaEVb — NK. Singh🇮🇳❄️ (@navsnova) August 13, 2024

A traveller, Junaid Merchant (@JunzMerchant), said several people will miss their flights if security checkups at Delhi airport do not speed up.

@DelhiAirport if the security does not speed up. Lots of people are going to miss their flights. pic.twitter.com/pbeZVwhkrY — junaid merchant (@JunzMerchant) August 13, 2024

What Delhi airport said? Meanwhile, Delhi airport said that its on-ground officials are trying their best to minimize any inconvenience caused to the passengers and are working closely with CISF officials to ensure a smooth travelling experience. The Delhi airport said that security has been stepped up ahead of Independence Day, and subsequently, the security check procedure is taking more time.

Also Read | Independence Day 2024: 5 interesting facts about the National Flag

Taking to X, Delhi airport posted, “Dear Passenger, We understand your concern. Please be assured our on-ground officials are trying their best to minimize any inconvenience caused to the passengers and working closely with CISF officials for smooth travelling experience at Delhi Airport.”

Further, we would like to apprise you that security at Delhi Airport has been stepped up ahead of Independence Day and subsequenty, the security check procedure is taking more time. Any inconvenience caused to you is deeply regretted.”

Dear Passenger,

We understand your concern. Please be assured our on-ground officials are trying their best to minimize any inconvenience caused to the passengers and working closely with CISF officials for smooth travelling experience at Delhi Airport.

Further, we would (1/2) — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) August 13, 2024

It is important to note that the Delhi airport, also known as Indra Gandhi International (IGI) airport has been ranked among the top 10 busiest airports across the globe for 2023. As per the ACI data the IGI airport handled over 7.22 crore flyers in 2023. The airport was at 9th position in 2022.