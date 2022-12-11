National capital Delhi's IGI airport on Saturday witnessed a chaotic scene and passengers shared their ordeal on Twitter. Several netizens tweeted pictures of Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport wherein long queues can be seen during a security checkpoints. Moreover, unorganised checking and rush in the lounge showcased the laxness of the airport authorities. IGIA, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3. Passengers said they had to wait for two to three hours in the clearance area before the final departure of the flight.

Consequently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has started the discussion with domestic airlines ways to address overall congestion at the Delhi airport.

Yesterday, senior ministry officials visited the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to inspect passenger movements and baggage checkpoints, among other aspects. The officials said discussions are also going on with airlines to reduce the number of flights during peak hours at the three terminals. The effort is to have 14 flights at T3, 11 in T2 and 8 in T1 during these hours, they added.

Tennis player Riya Bhatia shared a topsy-turvy scene at the Delhi airport on Twitter and wrote, "Been here for last 30 minutes and still not halfway through the security check line on T3, Delhi Airport. What is going on?".

Author Brahma Chellaney also highlighted how the services were paralyzed at the Delhi airport due to long queues.

Tagging Union Aviation Minister Jyotiaditya Scindia, the author wrote, "Delhi Airport is becoming one of the world’s most disorganized and frustrating airports for international travel, with very long lines before immigration and security. Politicians and senior bureaucrats don’t see the nightly scenes of chaos as they use VIP facilities".

A Twitter user compared the condition at Delhi airport with the fish market.

Several other netizens were anguished over the airport authority and the central government.

"Boarding a flight from T3 in Delhi has become a nightmare…hours in security queues, tray fights, and a whole lot is broken. Why can’t airports increase human/infra capacity to deal with the increase in traffic?" Twitter user Rajesh Sawhney wrote.

IGIA, which is operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), handles around 1,200 flights daily.