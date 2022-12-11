Chaos engulfs Delhi airport, passengers miss flights

National capital Delhi's IGI airport on Saturday witnessed a chaotic scene and passengers shared their ordeal on Twitter. Several netizens tweeted pictures of Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport wherein long queues can be seen during a security checkpoints. Moreover, unorganised checking and rush in the lounge showcased the laxness of the airport authorities. IGIA, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3. Passengers said they had to wait for two to three hours in the clearance area before the final departure of the flight.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}