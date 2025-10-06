Chaos in Supreme Court as lawyer tries to attack CJI BR Gavai; later shouts ‘Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge’

A dramatic scene unfolded in the Supreme Court of India on Monday when a lawyer allegedly attempted to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, okay — while proceedings were underway.

According to Bar and Bench report, the incident occurred during the mentioning of cases before a Bench headed by CJI BR Gavai. The lawyer reportedly approached the dais and attempted to remove his shoe with the apparent intent to throw it at the Chief Justice.

Security personnel stationed inside the courtroom acted swiftly, restraining the lawyer before he could proceed further and escorting him out of the premises.

As he was being removed from the courtroom, the lawyer was heard shouting, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge” (We will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan), the Bar and Bench report added.

Despite the commotion, the CJI remained composed and urged those present not to lose focus. “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he remarked calmly, before allowing the proceedings to continue.

The incident, though brief, raised concerns about security measures within India’s apex court, even as the Chief Justice’s dignified response drew appreciation from those present in the courtroom.