Chaos, protest outside Bangladesh High Commission after Hindu man's killing; envoy summoned - 10 key points

The killing of a Hindu man over blasphemy charges ignited fury on the streets of New Delhi and Siliguri, with hundreds gathering outside the commissions to voice their anger. Here are 10 latest points on the New Delhi protests today

Written By Chanchal
Updated23 Dec 2025, 04:14 PM IST
Massive protests have spilled outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and West Bengal's Siliguri as hundreds gathered to demonstrate against the brutal killing of a Hindu man in Dhaka. Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob of hundreds for allegedly making a “blasphemous” comment, triggering tensions between Hindu-majority India and its Muslim-majority neighbour.

Factory worker Dipu Chandra Das, 27, was beaten and set on fire in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district last week by a crowd that accused him of making derogatory remarks about the Prophet. At least ⁠10 people have been arrested in connection ⁠with his death.

Bangladesh-India tensions - 10 key points

  1. Ties between India and Bangladesh have worsened in the past year after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India following deadly protests against her.
  2. The killing of a Hindu man over blasphemy charges ignited fury on the streets of New Delhi and Siliguri, with hundreds gathering outside the commissions to voice their anger.
  3. Anticipating protests, the British High Commission had suspended visa services in New Delhi and Tripura. The decision to suspend the visa services was taken after groups of protesters held demonstrations outside the two missions.
  4. A swarm of demonstrators carrying saffron flags and shouting slogans against alleged violence on minority Hindus in Bangladesh tried to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.
  5. As they were stopped by the police, the protesters broke barricades and clashed with the police.
  6. A “mild lathi charge” was also reported at the protest areas to dispurse the crowd. Also Read | India urges Bangladesh to bring perpetrators of 'horrendous' killing of Dipu Chandra Das to justice
  7. Expressing concerns over the protests, Bangladesh on Tuesday summoned the Indian envoy over missions' security. “Bangladesh condemns such acts of premeditated violence or intimidation against diplomatic establishments, which not only endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect and values of peace and tolerance,” Bangladesh foreign ministry said.
  8. During the protests, police detained members of the VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad) and other Hindu organisations. The crowd chanted "Jai Shree Ram" as the police put them inside a bus.
  9. Effigies of of Muhammad Yunus and the country's flag were burned, and slogans against the Bangladesh government were heard all around.
  10. New details have emerged regarding the killing of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das. While earlier accounts suggested that the killing was triggered by an insulting comment about religion, the latest information indicates that tensions at work could have been the underlying cause.

