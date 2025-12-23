Chaos, protest outside Bangladesh High Commission after Hindu man's killing; envoy summoned - 10 key points

Massive protests have spilled outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and West Bengal's Siliguri as hundreds gathered to demonstrate against the brutal killing of a Hindu man in Dhaka. Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob of hundreds for allegedly making a “blasphemous” comment, triggering tensions between Hindu-majority India and its Muslim-majority neighbour.
Factory worker Dipu Chandra Das, 27, was beaten and set on fire in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district last week by a crowd that accused him of making derogatory remarks about the Prophet. At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with his death.