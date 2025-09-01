Char Dham, Hemkund Sahib Yatra postponed till September 5 amid IMD red alert for Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government on Monday postponed the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib Yatra until Friday, September 5, in response to the Meteorological Department's alert for heavy rainfall.

“In view of the Meteorological Department's red and orange alert, the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib Yatra have been postponed till September 5,” said Vinay Shankar Pandey, Secretary to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Commissioner of Garhwal Division.

Amid the forecast, schools have been closed in many districts, including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Champawat.

‘Red, orange’ alert for Uttarakhand The meteorological centre has issued red and orange alerts for most of Uttarakhand, predicting extremely heavy rains to very heavy rain for the next two days.

A red alert has been issued for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, and Haridwar on Monday. The alert predicts extremely heavy rain at some places and heavy to very heavy rain at others.

For September 2, the Met office circulated an orange alert for very heavy to heavy rain at some places in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Bageshwar districts.

Pushkar Dhami asks officials to maintain 24X7 vigil Following the warning, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday directed the officials to remain alert round the clock.

The CM, in a meeting with senior officials, said that the coming few days will be challenging, and appropriate steps should be taken to ensure the safety of common people.

Dhami asked the State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman to monitor the situation from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), given the high possibility of landslides and waterlogging in many areas.

He also took stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the disaster-hit areas and directed the commissioners of both Garhwal and Kumaon divisions to work expeditiously for the rehabilitation of the affected people.