Char Dham pilgrims to get 1 lakh accident insurance cover

The Uttarakhand government, on May 11, had announced its decision to increase the number of pilgrims by 1,000 each to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. As many as 16,000 devotees can now visit Badrinath and 13,000 can have 'darshan' of the deity at Kedarnath Dham in a day whereas 8,000 and 5,000 pilgrims can visit Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham respectively in a day.