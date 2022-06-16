Char Dham pilgrims to get 1 lakh accident insurance cover

Char Dham pilgrims to get ₹1 lakh accident insurance cover2 min read . 06:35 AM IST
The insurance coverage will be provided to pilgrims if they meet with an accident on the premises of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri
The insurance coverage will be provided to pilgrims if they meet with an accident on the premises of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri
United India Insurance Company Ltd on behalf of Manav Utthan Seva Samiti, a spiritual institution founded by Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj has announced that pilgrims of Char Dham Yatra will get an insurance coverage of ₹1 lakh if they meet with an accident on the premises of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.
United India Insurance Company Ltd on behalf of Manav Utthan Seva Samiti, a spiritual institution founded by Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj has announced that pilgrims of Char Dham Yatra will get an insurance coverage of ₹1 lakh if they meet with an accident on the premises of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.
The Uttarakhand minister said the insurance coverage to Char Dham pilgrims in case of accident is being provided in the sacred memory of his father Hans Ji Maharaj and mother Raj Rajeshwari Ji. Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay has expressed his gratitude to the minister and the Manav Utthan Seva Samiti for the kind gesture.
The Uttarakhand minister said the insurance coverage to Char Dham pilgrims in case of accident is being provided in the sacred memory of his father Hans Ji Maharaj and mother Raj Rajeshwari Ji. Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay has expressed his gratitude to the minister and the Manav Utthan Seva Samiti for the kind gesture.
The insurance coverage will be provided to pilgrims if they meet with an accident on the premises of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.
The insurance coverage will be provided to pilgrims if they meet with an accident on the premises of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.
Since the beginning of Char Dham Yatra on May 3, more than 110 pilgrims have died mainly due to various ailments.
Since the beginning of Char Dham Yatra on May 3, more than 110 pilgrims have died mainly due to various ailments.
Uttarakhand Director-General (DG) of Health, Shailja Bhatt, had cited 'heart attack' as the primary reason behind the reported deaths. The officials had also informed about the additional deployment of 169 doctors on the Chardham Yatra route.
Uttarakhand Director-General (DG) of Health, Shailja Bhatt, had cited 'heart attack' as the primary reason behind the reported deaths. The officials had also informed about the additional deployment of 169 doctors on the Chardham Yatra route.
As per the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee on Sunday (June 12), over 19 lakhs devotees undertook the Char Dham Yatra, of which a total of 19,04,253 (nineteen lakh four thousand two hundred fifty-three) pilgrims had reached the Uttarakhand Chardham.
As per the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee on Sunday (June 12), over 19 lakhs devotees undertook the Char Dham Yatra, of which a total of 19,04,253 (nineteen lakh four thousand two hundred fifty-three) pilgrims had reached the Uttarakhand Chardham.
From May 8 to June 11 evening, 6,57,547 pilgrims had reached Badrinath Dham while 6,33,548 pilgrims had arrived at the Kedarnath Dham from May 6 to the evening of June 11.
From May 8 to June 11 evening, 6,57,547 pilgrims had reached Badrinath Dham while 6,33,548 pilgrims had arrived at the Kedarnath Dham from May 6 to the evening of June 11.
The Uttarakhand government, on May 11, had announced its decision to increase the number of pilgrims by 1,000 each to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. As many as 16,000 devotees can now visit Badrinath and 13,000 can have 'darshan' of the deity at Kedarnath Dham in a day whereas 8,000 and 5,000 pilgrims can visit Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham respectively in a day.
The Uttarakhand government, on May 11, had announced its decision to increase the number of pilgrims by 1,000 each to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. As many as 16,000 devotees can now visit Badrinath and 13,000 can have 'darshan' of the deity at Kedarnath Dham in a day whereas 8,000 and 5,000 pilgrims can visit Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham respectively in a day.
The doors of the Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham were opened on May 3 and the portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath were opened on May 6 and May 8 respectively. This year, the registrations for Yatra have also observed a new record as more than 10 lakh pilgrims have registered.
The doors of the Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham were opened on May 3 and the portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath were opened on May 6 and May 8 respectively. This year, the registrations for Yatra have also observed a new record as more than 10 lakh pilgrims have registered.