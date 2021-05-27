Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Thursday took a survey of last-mile connectivity plans for Char Dham projects. The Final Location Survey (FLS) for new BG rail connectivity to Char Dham, that is, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath is near completion.

The minister directed officials that options of all last leg connectivity be examined along with detailed cost implications for the entire project up to completion.

"Pilgrims must get fast, safe and comfortable last leg connectivity with the Char Dhams," he said.

According to the Railway ministry, Kedarnath and Badrinath Rail connectivity will take off from Karnaprayag station which is part of 125 km long Rishikesh -Karnaprayag new BG Rail line project.

On the other hand, Gangotri and Yamunotri Rail connectivity will take off from the existing Doiwala Station.

"To cater to the need of tourism and to make it convenient for the pilgrims to reach the temples safely and timely, Reconnaissance Engineering Survey(RES) for connecting new BG Railway terminal stations to Dhams (Temples) is being carried out," the Railway Ministry said.

