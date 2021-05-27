Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Char Dham: Piyush Goyal BG rail connectivity plan to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri And Yamunotri

Char Dham: Piyush Goyal BG rail connectivity plan to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri And Yamunotri

Premium
Kedarnath and Badrinath Rail connectivity will take off from Karnaprayag station which is part of 125 km long Rishikesh -Karnaprayag new BG Rail line project
1 min read . 07:23 PM IST Staff Writer

The Final Location Survey for new BG rail connectivity to Char Dham, that is, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath is near completion

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Thursday took a survey of last-mile connectivity plans for Char Dham projects. The Final Location Survey (FLS) for new BG rail connectivity to Char Dham, that is, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath is near completion.

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Thursday took a survey of last-mile connectivity plans for Char Dham projects. The Final Location Survey (FLS) for new BG rail connectivity to Char Dham, that is, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath is near completion.

The minister directed officials that options of all last leg connectivity be examined along with detailed cost implications for the entire project up to completion.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The minister directed officials that options of all last leg connectivity be examined along with detailed cost implications for the entire project up to completion.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Pilgrims must get fast, safe and comfortable last leg connectivity with the Char Dhams," he said.

According to the Railway ministry, Kedarnath and Badrinath Rail connectivity will take off from Karnaprayag station which is part of 125 km long Rishikesh -Karnaprayag new BG Rail line project.

On the other hand, Gangotri and Yamunotri Rail connectivity will take off from the existing Doiwala Station.

"To cater to the need of tourism and to make it convenient for the pilgrims to reach the temples safely and timely, Reconnaissance Engineering Survey(RES) for connecting new BG Railway terminal stations to Dhams (Temples) is being carried out," the Railway Ministry said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!