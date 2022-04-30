This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra begins with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi distric
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit Kedarnath after it reopens for devotees. But the date of his visit is yet to be finalised
The Char Dham Yatra which is set to begin on May 3, the Uttarakhand government's chief Secy has instructed that all the devotees will have to register on the state's portal before their arrival. Besides, the mandatory Covid testing and checking of vaccination certificates have not been made mandatory for the devotees.
The Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra begins with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi district. Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district opens on May 6 and Badrinath in Chamoli district on May 8.
A record number of pilgrims are likely to come this year for the yatra, which is taking place without the Covid-induced restrictions for the first time in two years. As per the PTI news agency, Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar said from May 3 to May 31, 15,829 pilgrims registered for Yamunotri, 16,804 for Gangotri, 41,107 for Kedarnath, and 29,488 for Badrinath.
Separately, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Kedarnath to review the reconstruction projects and preparations underway in view of the Char Dham Yatra. He did an on-the-spot inspection of the Saraswati Aastha Path, which has been completed and issued instructions for the early completion of the Mandakini Aastha Path. He also took information about the buildings being constructed near the temple in the traditional hill style.
Around 700 workers at present are engaged in the construction projects being carried out at the temple.
