A record number of pilgrims are likely to come this year for the yatra, which is taking place without the Covid-induced restrictions for the first time in two years. As per the PTI news agency, Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar said from May 3 to May 31, 15,829 pilgrims registered for Yamunotri, 16,804 for Gangotri, 41,107 for Kedarnath, and 29,488 for Badrinath.