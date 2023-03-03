Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled the tour package for Char Dham Yatra 2023. According to the details shared by the IRCTC, the 11 nights/12 days package will cover Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Rishikesh.

The IRCTC's Char Dham Yatra tour will start from Mumbai airport and will then proceed to Delhi – Haridwar – Barkot – Jankichatti – Yamunotri – Uttrakashi – Gangotri – Guptkashi – Son Prayag – Kedarnath – Badrinath – Haridwar - Delhi - Mumbai.

The cost of the IRCTC's pilgrim air tour package starts from ₹67,000 per person for triple occupancy. However, the prices of the tour package differ - for single occupancy, the package would costs ₹91,400/ while for double occupancy it costs around ₹69,900.

Departure Dates for IRCTC Char Dham air tour package:

21 May 2023-1 June 2023

28 May 2023-8 June 2023

4 June 2023- 15 June 2023

11 June 2023-22 June 2023

18 June 2023-29 June 2023

25 June 2023-6 July 2023

Flight Details:-

Travel Date Flight No From Time To Time 21.05.2023; 28.05.2023; 11.06.2023; 18.06.2023 G8 329 Mumbai 06:00 Hrs Delhi 08:05 Hrs 01.06.2023; 08.06.2023;

22.06.2023; 29.06.2023 G8 346 Delhi 19:50 Hrs Mumbai 22:00 Hrs

Travel Date Flight No From Time To Time 04.06.2023; 25.06.2023 G8 327 Mumbai 06:00 Hrs Delhi 08:05 Hrs 15.06.2023; 06.07.2023 G8 346 Delhi 19:50 Hrs Mumbai 22:00

IRCTC Char Dham yatra package includes:

Return Air fare (Mumbai – Delhi - Mumbai)

Accommodation in Standard Hotels/Guest House for 11 nights

Local Transfer from Delhi Airport & Sightseeing by Non AC Tempo Travelers

Breakfast & Dinner as per the Itinerary. (MAP)

Travel Insurance

Parking Charges, Driver Batta, Toll Tax

GST

As per IRCTC, the itinerary and flight timings are only indicative, IRCTC and handling agent reserves the right to change in view of operation problem / local circumstances.

The registration of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath to be done by passengers only.

As per the Government of Uttarakhand travel policy, it is necessary to register yourself and your vehicles before you start your journey to Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib. It is also essential to verify yourself at the destinations when you reach at each shrines. As per the government, this free exercise is a small step towards assisting yourself and Government Administration to provide with efficient management Yatra Monitoring and Safety.

Here are different Modes of Registeration for Char Dham Yatra

- Online through this Web Portal

- Through Mobile Application - Tourist Care Uttarakhand (Download Android App & iOS App )

- Through WhatsApp Facility - Mobile Number: +91 8394833833 (Type: “Yatra" to initiate the registration process in WhatsApp.)

Mode of Verification: Physically only at the shrine being visited through scanning of the “QR Code" in the mobile app or downloaded “Yatra Registration Letter."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had put to rest any concerns regarding the Char Dham yatra in light of the subsidence in Joshimath. Earlier while speaking to reporters, Dhami had reassured the public that the pilgrimage will be conducted safely. He emphasized that there should be no doubts in the minds of people about Joshimath, which serves as the gateway to Badrinath.