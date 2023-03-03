Char Dham Yatra 2023: IRCTC unveils 12 days special package for pilgrims; check dates, costs, and other details here3 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 02:56 PM IST
- According to the details shared by the IRCTC, the 11 nights/12 days package will start from Mumbai and will cover Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Rishikesh.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled the tour package for Char Dham Yatra 2023. According to the details shared by the IRCTC, the 11 nights/12 days package will cover Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Rishikesh.
