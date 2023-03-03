Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled the tour package for Char Dham Yatra 2023. According to the details shared by the IRCTC, the 11 nights/12 days package will cover Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Rishikesh.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled the tour package for Char Dham Yatra 2023. According to the details shared by the IRCTC, the 11 nights/12 days package will cover Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Rishikesh.
The IRCTC's Char Dham Yatra tour will start from Mumbai airport and will then proceed to Delhi – Haridwar – Barkot – Jankichatti – Yamunotri – Uttrakashi – Gangotri – Guptkashi – Son Prayag – Kedarnath – Badrinath – Haridwar - Delhi - Mumbai.
The IRCTC's Char Dham Yatra tour will start from Mumbai airport and will then proceed to Delhi – Haridwar – Barkot – Jankichatti – Yamunotri – Uttrakashi – Gangotri – Guptkashi – Son Prayag – Kedarnath – Badrinath – Haridwar - Delhi - Mumbai.
The cost of the IRCTC's pilgrim air tour package starts from ₹67,000 per person for triple occupancy. However, the prices of the tour package differ - for single occupancy, the package would costs ₹91,400/ while for double occupancy it costs around ₹69,900.
The cost of the IRCTC's pilgrim air tour package starts from ₹67,000 per person for triple occupancy. However, the prices of the tour package differ - for single occupancy, the package would costs ₹91,400/ while for double occupancy it costs around ₹69,900.
Departure Dates for IRCTC Char Dham air tour package:
Departure Dates for IRCTC Char Dham air tour package:
4 June 2023- 15 June 2023
4 June 2023- 15 June 2023
11 June 2023-22 June 2023
11 June 2023-22 June 2023
18 June 2023-29 June 2023
18 June 2023-29 June 2023
|Travel Date
|Flight No
| From
| Time
|To
|Time
21.05.2023; 28.05.2023;
11.06.2023; 18.06.2023
|G8 329
|Mumbai
|06:00 Hrs
|Delhi
|08:05 Hrs
|01.06.2023; 08.06.2023;
22.06.2023; 29.06.2023
|G8 346
|Delhi
|19:50 Hrs
|Mumbai
|22:00 Hrs
|Travel Date
|Flight No
| From
| Time
|To
|Time
21.05.2023; 28.05.2023;
11.06.2023; 18.06.2023
|G8 329
|Mumbai
|06:00 Hrs
|Delhi
|08:05 Hrs
|01.06.2023; 08.06.2023;
22.06.2023; 29.06.2023
|G8 346
|Delhi
|19:50 Hrs
|Mumbai
|22:00 Hrs
|Travel Date
|Flight No
|From
|Time
|To
|Time
|04.06.2023; 25.06.2023
|G8 327
|Mumbai
|06:00 Hrs
|Delhi
|08:05 Hrs
|15.06.2023; 06.07.2023
|G8 346
|Delhi
|19:50 Hrs
|Mumbai
|22:00
|Travel Date
|Flight No
|From
|Time
|To
|Time
|04.06.2023; 25.06.2023
|G8 327
|Mumbai
|06:00 Hrs
|Delhi
|08:05 Hrs
|15.06.2023; 06.07.2023
|G8 346
|Delhi
|19:50 Hrs
|Mumbai
|22:00
IRCTC Char Dham yatra package includes:
IRCTC Char Dham yatra package includes:
Return Air fare (Mumbai – Delhi - Mumbai)
Return Air fare (Mumbai – Delhi - Mumbai)
Accommodation in Standard Hotels/Guest House for 11 nights
Accommodation in Standard Hotels/Guest House for 11 nights
Local Transfer from Delhi Airport & Sightseeing by Non AC Tempo Travelers
Local Transfer from Delhi Airport & Sightseeing by Non AC Tempo Travelers
Breakfast & Dinner as per the Itinerary. (MAP)
Breakfast & Dinner as per the Itinerary. (MAP)
Parking Charges, Driver Batta, Toll Tax
Parking Charges, Driver Batta, Toll Tax
As per IRCTC, the itinerary and flight timings are only indicative, IRCTC and handling agent reserves the right to change in view of operation problem / local circumstances.
As per IRCTC, the itinerary and flight timings are only indicative, IRCTC and handling agent reserves the right to change in view of operation problem / local circumstances.
The registration of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath to be done by passengers only.
The registration of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath to be done by passengers only.
As per the Government of Uttarakhand travel policy, it is necessary to register yourself and your vehicles before you start your journey to Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib. It is also essential to verify yourself at the destinations when you reach at each shrines. As per the government, this free exercise is a small step towards assisting yourself and Government Administration to provide with efficient management Yatra Monitoring and Safety.
As per the Government of Uttarakhand travel policy, it is necessary to register yourself and your vehicles before you start your journey to Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib. It is also essential to verify yourself at the destinations when you reach at each shrines. As per the government, this free exercise is a small step towards assisting yourself and Government Administration to provide with efficient management Yatra Monitoring and Safety.
Here are different Modes of Registeration for Char Dham Yatra
Here are different Modes of Registeration for Char Dham Yatra
- Online through this Web Portal
- Online through this Web Portal
- Through Mobile Application - Tourist Care Uttarakhand (Download Android App & iOS App )
- Through Mobile Application - Tourist Care Uttarakhand (Download Android App & iOS App )
- Through WhatsApp Facility - Mobile Number: +91 8394833833 (Type: “Yatra" to initiate the registration process in WhatsApp.)
- Through WhatsApp Facility - Mobile Number: +91 8394833833 (Type: “Yatra" to initiate the registration process in WhatsApp.)
Mode of Verification: Physically only at the shrine being visited through scanning of the “QR Code" in the mobile app or downloaded “Yatra Registration Letter."
Mode of Verification: Physically only at the shrine being visited through scanning of the “QR Code" in the mobile app or downloaded “Yatra Registration Letter."
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had put to rest any concerns regarding the Char Dham yatra in light of the subsidence in Joshimath. Earlier while speaking to reporters, Dhami had reassured the public that the pilgrimage will be conducted safely. He emphasized that there should be no doubts in the minds of people about Joshimath, which serves as the gateway to Badrinath.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had put to rest any concerns regarding the Char Dham yatra in light of the subsidence in Joshimath. Earlier while speaking to reporters, Dhami had reassured the public that the pilgrimage will be conducted safely. He emphasized that there should be no doubts in the minds of people about Joshimath, which serves as the gateway to Badrinath.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.